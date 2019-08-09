DISH subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Dog rescued from narrow ledge over swift water, reunited with family

Posted 10:45 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, August 9, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A dog has been returned to his family after he was rescued from a narrow ledge over the Jordan River earlier this week.

West Valley City officers spotted the dog while patroling Jordan River Parkway. An officer and a sergeant from Salt Lake County Animal Services responded to rescue the dog before he could have fallen into swift-moving water.

“Sgt. Hoppe and Officer Diamond were able to help rescue the little guy from his precarious perch,” a Facebook post from West Valley City Police said.

Police posted a photo of little Drew online, and, less than an hour later, a family member of Drew’s owners recognized him.

 

