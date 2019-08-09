Can you donate to the back-to-school giveaway?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Lake City Mission is holding its Annual Back To School Giveaway on August 17, 2019 from 10am to 2pm.

It will be held at Redwood Elementary, 2650 South Redwood Road in West Valley City, Utah.

The event helps families who can't afford the supplies their kids need to go back to class.

In 2018, the Salt Lake City Mission provided more than 900 children with school supplies. Their goal this year is 1000+.

The Mission has been helping people who live in poverty or are homeless since 1993. They hand out food, clothing and more to people in need.

This year they need school supplies for K-12, backpacks in all sizes and colors and hygiene products as well as candy.

Please deliver donations to 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106.

For more information please visit: granitekids.org or saltlakecitymission.org.