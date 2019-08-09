DISH subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Be Well Utah gearing up for Sugarhouse Farmers Market

Posted 2:31 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, August 9, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY - Getting healthy often begins with your diet. Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield has teamed up with University of Utah Health for their annual celebration of wellness, Be Well Utah.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, August 11th with some delicious recipes featuring fresh, local produce at the Sugar House Farmer's Market. There will be cooking demos, free health screenings, music, kids activities, and more!

And if you're looking for a delicious snack, try this recipe for hummus and pepper boats from University Healthcare Registered Dietitian Sarah Zou. She will be at the Sugarhouse Farmer's Market Sunday to share more tasty tips and tricks that are both healthy and delicious.

You can find out more about Be Well Utah and other fun events they have coming up here.

 

