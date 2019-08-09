Be Well Utah gearing up for Sugarhouse Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Getting healthy often begins with your diet. Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield has teamed up with University of Utah Health for their annual celebration of wellness, Be Well Utah.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, August 11th with some delicious recipes featuring fresh, local produce at the Sugar House Farmer's Market. There will be cooking demos, free health screenings, music, kids activities, and more!

And if you're looking for a delicious snack, try this recipe for hummus and pepper boats from University Healthcare Registered Dietitian Sarah Zou. She will be at the Sugarhouse Farmer's Market Sunday to share more tasty tips and tricks that are both healthy and delicious.

