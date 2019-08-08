× Yankees, White Sox to play 2020 MLB game at ‘Field of Dreams’ site

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball announced the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a 2020 game at the site where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed 30 years ago this year.

The game, which will take place on Aug. 13, 2020, will be the first-ever MLB game in Iowa and will be played at a temporary 8,000 seat stadium constructed in the cornfields near the original movie site.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Construction on the stadium begins on Tuesday.

“‘Field of Dreams’ captures the uniqueness of Iowans’ can-do attitude, and there’s no better place to host our state’s very first Major League game than this legendary baseball field in Dyersville,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told MLB. “As the famous movie quote goes, ‘Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.’ Iowa’s truly a land of opportunity, where you can work hard, dream big and anything can happen. I look forward to this historic event in 2020.”

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.