What’s hot, where to go and who to hire for your 2019 or 2020 wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 issue of Bride & Groom magazine is on newsstands with the latest and greatest in Utah weddings.

Val Rasmussen, Editor, joined us with her 5 favorite trends from the latest issue:

-Mountain Luxury (Utah’s most opulent and jaw-dropping ceremony venues)

-Sheer Sheaths (Sheer wedding dresses that show skin, and are modest too are in!)

-Floral Statements (What's on trend for flowers)

-Small Bites (What your guests will love from sliders to sushi)

-Authenticity (Your personalities will come through, whether you want your pet in the wedding or a different venue)

You can find more at: utahbrideandgroom.com.