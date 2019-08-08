× Warning advisory issued at Yuba Lake due to toxic algal bloom

YUBA STATE PARK — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is warning swimmers, boaters, anglers and others seeking recreation at Yuba Lake to be aware of toxins in the water.

An algal bloom warning advisory has been issued after elevated toxin levels were detected in water samples taken near the lake’s north shore.

The toxins are related to the rapid growth of algae into harmful algal blooms, and they can cause gastrointestinal distress, skin irritations or headaches.

The Utah DEQ urges Yuba Lake visitors to follow these precautions:

1. Do not swim or water skin in these areas

2. Avoid areas of algae scum when boating

3. Keep animals away

4. Do not ingest the water

5. Clean fish well and discard guts