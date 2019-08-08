× Utah couple killed in California plane crash

CAMARILLO, Calif. — A Utah couple was killed in a plane crash Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiners Office.

James Baroni with the Ventura County Medical Examiners Office confirmed 60-year-old John Brett Wells and 56-year-old Tara Wells, both from Salt Lake City, died in the crash.

According to the National Transporation Safety Board, the crash involved an experimental Express Series 2000 plane. The NTSB is investigating the crash.

KTLA reported the two victims were the only people on board the home-built plane, which crashed about 1,000 feet from the Camarillo Airport runway.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. PDT Wednesday.