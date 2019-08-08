‘Tools for Schools’ fundraiser fills buses full of backpacks loaded with school supplies and other needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- There's a fundraiser Thursday and Friday and the goal is to fill six school buses with backpacks full of school supplies.

The Tools for Schools fundraiser will benefit students in the Canyons, Granite, Salt Lake, Jordan, Alpine, Davis County, Ogden, Tooele and Nebo School Districts.

Country station Z104 has partnered with the Salt Lake Board of Realtors and The Shops at South Town to sponsor the event.

Z104's Dave and Deb are living in one of the school buses and broadcasting live.

This is the 3rd annual Tools for Schools fundraiser. The first two years, four buses were filled with supplies, and the goal this year is to fill six school buses.

Here's a link with more information if you'd like to help out.