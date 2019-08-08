The brand-new Tab packs high-end luxury into a lightweight, efficient travel trailer

We got to explore the Tab 400 from NuCamp, that is not only brand-new on the lot, but also exclusively at Parris RV! Brett Parris says that, at time of filming, he is the only Utah dealer to carry it!

The retro-style travel trailer is lightweight (3,000 lbs) and features a small footprint without sacrificing any function, and actually packs in lots of luxury!

"They don't get any fancier than a Tab," says Brett. "Yet it has an entry-level price."

The best part is, it's small enough to park in a garage while still sleeping 4!

