Sweet and Sour Beef Ribs

1 cup (packed) light brown sugar

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Vegetable oil, for oiling the grill

2-3 lbs. beef ribs

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 325°.

In a medium bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients (through garlic powder) with salt and pepper.

Pat ribs dry with paper towels. Rub spice mixture all over ribs. Cover large baking sheet with two layers of tinfoil. Place ribs on top of foil. Seal tightly around ribs. (Note: you may need 2-3 foil packets.) Bake for 2-3 hours, depending on thickness of ribs.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Tear open a corner from ribs and pour juices into butter pan. Remove sauce from heat, add vinegar, and season with salt and pepper. Pour half the sauce in a bowl.

Bring outdoor or indoor grill up to medium-high heat. Brush vegetable oil on grill grates. Grill ribs, while basting with butter and vinegar sauce from the bowl on each side for 5-6 minutes. Continue basting with sauce from bowl while cooking. Let ribs rest on a cutting board for 5-7 minutes. Cut in between ribs. Serve with remaining sauce from the pan.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council