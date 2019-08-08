Win a pair of quality reusable shopping bags from Select Health!
-
Win a pair of passes to an advanced screening of the R-Rated “Good Boys” on Tuesday, August 13th!
-
Win a FREE digital download of Paramount Pictures “Rocketman.”
-
Artificial tongue that can identify different whiskies could put an end to counterfeiting
-
World Oceans Day festivities include a scavenger hunt and grand prize
-
Air pollution may have killed 30,000 people in a single year, study says
-
-
You can “fish for garbage” this weekend
-
Man arrested after customs officials find 34 singing finches hidden in plastic hair curlers
-
Snack your way to Summer hydration with these lush fruits and veggies
-
Vacationing teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
-
Dead deer found near Summit County landfill
-
-
Costa Vida’s 100th location is now open in Daybreak
-
Target will offer discount to teachers for school supplies
-
Wellness Wednesday: Find hiking trails with Intermountain’s Health Hub App