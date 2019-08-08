Salt Lake Foodie’s picks to “Beat the Heat with New Eats”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with three spots to help you beat the heat with new eats.

Lovebirds - Provo

Chicken is popular right now and Utah restaurants keep impressing Chase with the tasty spins on it. Lovebirds is bringing Provo the chicken! First off, Chase highly recommend doubling the chicken for only $2!! Party of 2 anyone? Make the dishes massive! Chase says, "My favorite flavor is the mild, it has this unique sweetness that I've never come across before. Want a sandwich ? Well it is huge! You have to either use utensils or be ready to get messy."

London Belle - Salt Lake City

Chase says, "This place screams date night, in fact you have to be 21 to get into the restaurant. They recently added a few new menu items. The tomato burrata is a must for any cheese lover! Moving to your main the Chile lemon shrimp is sure impress anyone. Argentine red shrimp, kale, garlic, topped with a light lemon butter sauce. Not a seafood fan you can always stick to my menu favorite the 12 oz rib-eye covered is curry Gorgonzola sauce!"

Honest Eatery - Salt Lake City and Foothill

Honest Eatery brings real food to Utah, that is inspired from living in Brazil. The power toasts are amazing! Chase says, "My favorite is the Pure, it is covered in dill cream cheese, cucumbers, smoked salmon and topped with greens and capers! They have brought to Utah a first, dragon berry acai bowls, to make there bowls even better you pick your toppings!"

Find Chase on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/slcfoodie