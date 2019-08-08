Rep. Chris Stewart Town Hall meeting gets heated; Congressman threatens to walk out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Shouting and arguing dominated a Rep. Chris Stewart Town Hall meeting in North Salt Lake Wednesday night.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the first question asked was how the government can keep people safe from mass shootings.

At that point, the Tribune reports, the meeting devolved into a shouting match on topics ranging from President Trump inciting the recent shootings to gun control and second amendment rights.

Rep. Stewart tried to calm the crowd down by saying everyone should condemn violence and racism.

