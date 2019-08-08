Police looking for man suspected of pulling gun from fanny pack, making threats in the Uintas

Posted 2:37 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, August 8, 2019

Photo Gallery

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Investigators with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office hope someone can help them identify a man suspected of producing a handgun and making threats at several people in the Spring Canyon area of the Uinta Mountain Range earlier this month.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in the photos (above) allegedly produced a gun from his fanny pack and made threats between 2 and 3 p.m. on August 3.

“He left the scene after acknowledging he was being photographed,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tips can be made anonymously at 800-828-8477, by filling out the form here or by contacting Det. Carreno at bcarreno@summitcounty.org. The case # is 19-L15829.

