Meet the young Utahn who profit-shares her Scrunchie business with those in need

We got to meet a special girl who is making a difference with her homemade goods.

At her young age, she always had a big heart and always is looking for ways to help others.

Brylee makes goods by hand, and sells them; donating her proceeds to those in need. She has held several successful fundraisers. Brylee started her endeavors by making and selling Slime, and after that, learning to sew. She began sewing hair scrunchies in an effort to raise money for those in need.

Brylee's sales have allowed her to provide meals to the homeless shelter patrons, as well as the Lantern House in Ogden. Her most recent efforts were to benefit her friend, Al; she raised $550 for him to help pay for his cancer treatments.

Brylee just started her latest fundraiser this week which will be to provide school supplies for a low income local elementary school in the Ogden area.

Find more about Brylee's products and causes online at http://brylees-scrunchies.com.

She's also on Instagram: brylees_scrunchies and Facebook: Brylee's Scrunchies.