Kittens thrown out of car onto U.S. Highway 40 in Uintah County; search on for person or persons who did it

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Uintah County are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons who threw several kittens onto a roadway.

According to a post on the Uintah Animal Control and Shelter’s Facebook page, the incident occurred Thursday morning before 9 a.m.

Witnesses reported someone in an older tan passenger car was throwing kittens out the window between U.S. Highway 40 and the town of Ouray.

The vehicle was northbound and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene but was unable to locate a vehicle matching that description.

Three kittens were taken to the animal shelter but all three died.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Uintah County dispatch at 435-789-4222.