SANDY, Utah -- About 25 kids graduated from the Junior Firefighter Academy in Sandy Thursday morning.

The three day event put on by the Sandy Fire Department teaches kids about fire safety and about what it's like to be a firefighter.

The camps are over for this year, but Sandy Fire stages the academy twice a year.

If you'd like your kids registered for a future Junior Firefighter Academy, here's a link with information.