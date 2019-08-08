Hurry! Today’s the last day to donate to a local school-supplies drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Backpack Bonanza is a school supplies drive for distribution to K-12 kids throughout Utah.

Headed by Catholic Community Services and aided by area schools such at Ogden School District, this drive asks for new backpacks and school supplies for kids up through high school age.

Maresha Bosgeiter with CCS says there are more kids than you think who don't have the supplies needed when school rolls around. Kristal Sabaitis with Ogden School District says this drive is especially helpful to middle and high school-aged kids because their classes demand more, such as book covers and binders for multiple subjects.

Today (August 8, 2019) is the last day to donate before the goods are distributed.

So find out where you can drop off goods, and also apply to receive them, by visiting ccsutah.org.