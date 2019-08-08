× Gunnison prison closed to visitors Thursday after inmate assaults officer

GUNNISON, Utah — The Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is closed to visitors Thursday after an inmate attacked an officer.

“We share this update regarding our CUCF facility specifically with families and other visitors in mind. It is our purpose to help ensure visitors don’t make the trip all the way to Gunnison just to be turned away,” a Facebook post from the Utah Department of Corrections said.

The assault occurred Wednesday morning and prompted a lockdown at the prison.

A Department of Corrections representative told FOX 13 the officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but no further details were provided.

No inmates were harmed.