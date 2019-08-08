Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRICE, Utah -- Eight people were injured, two critically, in a rollover crash near Price late Wednesday night.

All are said to be young people.

An SUV crashed on a dirt road near Pinnacle Peak according to the Carbon County Sheriff.

The driver lost control on a flat area of the road.

The two who were critically injured were taken to Castleview Hospital and later airlifted to Salt Lake City.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Fox 13 has a crew on scene and this developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.