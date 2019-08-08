Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's an easy summer barbecue entree you can make in 30 minutes or less. Chef Mary Ross from SelectHealth says the great thing about this recipe is that it's low in fat, calories, sugar and sodium. The salsa is high in vitamin C and other antioxidants and because shrimp cook so quickly, you only need to baste them once, cutting the amount of butter needed.

Easy Grilled Shrimp with Fresh Peach Salsa

Yield: Serves 4 as an entrée (3 shrimp per skewer) and 16 as an appetizer

Prep Time: 30 minutes

2 cups Fresh Peach Salsa (See recipe below)

18 6-inch wood or metal skewers

2 lbs. 50 extra-large raw, thawed, peeled, and deveined shrimp with tails left on

1/2 tsp. natural salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

2 tbsp. butter, melted

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced or pressed

1. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 1 to 2 hours to prevent from burning on the grill. Prepare salsa, cover, and set aside until shrimp have grilled.

2. Thread 3 shrimp on each skewer and set aside on a large plate. Season both sides of skewers lightly with salt and pepper. Cover plate and refrigerate until ready to grill.

3. Lightly spray grill with grill cooking spray and preheat to medium-hot. Melt butter in a small dish and combine with lime juice and garlic.

4. When grill is ready, place skewers on grill with tongs and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side until shrimp are pink and slightly browned. Just before removing skewers from grill to a clean plate, turn again with tongs and brush each side with butter mixture.

5. Divide hot skewers among four to six plates and top with Fresh Peach Salsa or serve salsa on the side.

6. If serving as an appetizer, place salsa in the center of large round plate/platter and fan skewers in a circular pattern around the salsa.

Cook`s Note: This dish is fantastic served with couscous or Basmati rice lightly seasoned with low-sodium chicken soup base.

Serving Suggestions: The sweet and spicy flavors of this salsa pairs well with grilled meats, poultry, and fish. Use it to top grilled shrimp and fish or chicken tacos.

Nutritional Facts: 1 skewer with 2 tbsp. salsa 70 calories; 2g fat; 5g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 12g protein; 90 cholesterol; 200mg sodium.

Traditional Nutritional Facts: 1 skewer with 2 tbsp. salsa 100 calories; 8g fat; 5g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 12g protein; 103 cholesterol; 276mg sodium. (Remember if this is eaten as an entrée that`s 400 calories and 32g fat.)

Fresh Peach Salsa

Yield: 4 cups or 16 ¼ cup servings

Prep Time: 25 minutes

2 cups ripe but still firm peaches, diced (2 to 3 depending on size) 32 large peaches keep out 4 cups

1 cup tomato, cored, seeded, and diced (1 to 1 depending on size) approximately ¾ lb.

1 - 4 tbsp. jalapeño pepper, minced (depending on heat desired)

1 red Fresno pepper, finely minced

1/2 cup yellow or orange bell or sweet pepper, diced (1/2 bell pepper)

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced (¼ onion)

2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped (¼ bunch)

1 large lime, juiced

2 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

1 tbsp. raw or brown sugar

1/8 tsp. salt (or to taste)

Combine all ingredients together and serve or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Before serving, drain off any excess liquid. Salsa will keep several days in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts: 1/4 cup serving 20 calories; 0 Fat; 1g protein; 5g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; O cholesterol; 20mg Sodium

