Where you can find all of your back-to-school supplies under one roof

Posted 2:32 pm, August 7, 2019, by

There's no need to go anywhere but Smith's Food & Drug to cross everything off your back-to-school shopping list.

Aubriana Martindale, Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager, brought some of the items you can find in stores.   That includes lunch boxes and backpacks in all of the popular styles and themes.

Smith's also sells clothing and shoes to get your kids outfitted for the new year.

And, don't forget about school supplies -- they have it all!

If your child is going on to college, you'll find trending dorm room decorations too.

Find more information at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.