Utah’s Julian Blackmon thriving in switch from corner to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Julian Blackmon's only Division I offer out of high school was from the University of Utah and he has made some noise with the Utes, earning second-team all-Pac-12 honors twice.

Blackmon chose to stay with Utah for his senior season, where he has moved from cornerback to safety and put on 15 pounds of muscle since May.

He wants to lead the young guys into the season and set a standard for Utah football and coach Kyle Whittingham said the transition from corner to safety has been seamless for Blackmon.