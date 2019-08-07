× Utah Jazz president named CEO of Larry H. Miller Group

SALT LAKE CITY — Gail Miller, chairman/owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, along with the company’s board of directors, have chosen Utah Jazz president Steven E. Starks as the company’s CEO.

Starks is also the president of LHM Sports & Entertainment, and he has been with the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies since 2007.

“For more than a decade, he has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities as the head of several of our diverse businesses, leading operations and commercial functions, and prioritizing the customer experience and talent development. Steve will be responsible for the overall design and execution of our long- and short-term business strategies and has articulated a strong vision to ensure we continue to be the best place in town to work and to do business,” Miller said in a statement from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

Starks will be the organization’s CEO beginning August 12. Don Stirling, an executive vice president of LHM Sports & Entertainment, will be the interim president for that entity and the Utah Jazz business operations.