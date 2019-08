× UHP vehicle involved in hit-and-run, another sideswiped in Ogden

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was hit on I-215 at Redwood Road with a trooper inside while another vehicle was sideswiped on I-15 at 31st Street in Weber County on Wednesday, according to UHP.

The suspect from the crash on I-215 fled, leading to a short pursuit that UHP ended after getting a solid lead on the suspect.

UHP said the trooper from that crash was fine and the suspect is now in custody.