There are common misunderstandings about women’s heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, a Cardiologist at St. Mark's Hospital, says there are some common misunderstandings about women's heart health.

He joined us with what all women need to know. In the United States, heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year - more than all cancers combined.

Fortunately, that statistic can be changed because the majority of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

That means paying attention to symptoms. They may be a-typical. You won't always have chest pain. Woman may experience jaw or back pain or lightheadedness or dizziness.

Dr. Yaganti says every woman should know these four numbers:

Blood Pressure Cholesterol BMI Blood Sugar Levels

All four of those would be part of a yearly check-up.

The American Heart Association now recommends a heart calcium scan. A recent study found the scans show whether cholesterol-lowering drugs are working. The 15-minute test can reveal calcium deposits, which can give doctors more insight about a person's heart attack risk. You can take advantage of the calcium can at St. Mark's regardless of insurance.

The Heart Center at St. Mark's is dedicated to caring for patients from around the Salt Lake area who are dealing with a heart problems. They hold expertise in treating a wide variety of cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias.

To book an appointment or for more information please visit: heartcenterutah.com.