The writers and directors of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ talk about the movie on GDU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure that begins when "Zak" (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from his nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, training under veteran wrestler "The Salt Water Redneck" (Thomas Haden Church).

"Tyler," a small-time outlaw on the run (Shia LaBeouf) becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally while "Eleanor" (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own to joins them on their journey.

Writers and Directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz joined Rich Bonaduce and Dan Evans on Good Day Utah to talk about their new film.