Regence and U of U Health kick off annual Be Well Utah partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - University of Utah Health is teaming up again with Regence BlueCross BlueShield to help Utah's stay health through their annual celebration of wellness - Be Well Utah.

Throughout the month of August Utahns have the opportunity to participate in various activities including a Farmer's Market on August 11th, Family Night on August 19th, and a 5K Walk and Run and Family Health Fair on August 24th.

All of the activities are geared toward keeping families happy and healthy and will offer free health screenings, interactive wellness displays, on-field activities and healthy snacks.

For a complete list of activities and details about Be Well Utah, please visit healthcare.utah.edu/bewellutah.