SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah has fewer gun owners among its adult population than any other state in the Mountain West. Expand the search to all of the western U.S. and Utah’s gun ownership rate is higher than the Pacific Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington.

Nationwide, 29.1% of all adults own a gun or guns.

