Fugitive arrested after fleeing a crash on the I-215 belt route in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- A crash in Taylorsville Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a felony warrant fugitive.

The crash took place in the area of 4700 South and the I-215 westside belt route around 8:30 a.m.

One of the occupants fled the scene of the crash and was arrested by officers with the Unified Police Department.

Investigators identified the man as being wanted on a felony fugitive warrant, but have not released his name yet.

The man is being treated for some minor injuries and once he's cleared medically, will be booked into the Salt Lake County jail.

He'll face some new charges as well as those in the outstanding warrant for his arrest.