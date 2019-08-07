Firefighters contain duplex fire in Taylorsville to just one of the units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a duplex fire in Taylorsville Wednesday morning.

They were dispatched to the area of 1500 W. 4800 South around 1 a.m.

The firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly, and contain it to just one of the units.

"We aim to have a quick dispatch time, quick time getting out of the door, quick arrival time and just obviously getting hose to the fire and taking care of the fire when we get here," UFA Battalion Chief Dustin Dern said.

Everyone inside the duplex got out safely and there were no firefighters injured.

Damage is estimated at $40,000 and the cause is still under investigation.