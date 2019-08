× Federal fugitive caught after police chase on State Street

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A known federal fugitive was taken into custody after a police chase on State Street ended in South Salt Lake, according to Unified Police.

Ken Hanson with UPD said police approached the man Wednesday evening, who then took off down State Street.

He was stopped on State Street near the eastbound I-80 exit, which forced the closure of the two left lanes on the offramp for a short time.