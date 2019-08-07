Calling all ‘Popcorn-istas’ — August brings new flavors of popcorn!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa's Passion for Popcorn is celebrating a big anniversary - 35 years in business!

Founded in 1984 as a family business, Lisa's will let you be a true 'Popcorn-ista' when you step inside the Kaysville store.

August is bringing new flavors and products too. They now offer Mountain Mist which is a carbonated popcorn, as well as Kettle Corn.

They have tried and true flavors too like Sugar Cookie flavored popcorn that will satisfy your sweet tooth. And, if you're looking to be a little spicy - how about Cajun?

There are so many flavors everyone will find their favorite.

They're offering The PLACE viewers 35% off, just use this code: FOX35.

Lisa's Passion for Popcorn is located at 37 N. Main Street in Kaysville. Call them at 801-544-4255 or visit their website: lisaspassionforpopcorn.com.