Big change on how to exit Salt Lake City International Airport coming next week

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you've been to Salt Lake City International Airport, you know the construction of a brand new airport makes navigation a little tricky.

Another project will soon change how you exit the airport.

Officials say they’re on track to open the new airport in September of 2020, and this next project will play a big part in making that deadline.

Starting Friday, August 16, you’ll have to exit on a new roadway.

"We have to shift everybody to a different area," said airport redevelopment program director, Mike Williams said. "So you’re actually gonna drive on the new roadway."

Motorists will be forced to take a significant detour to Terminal Drive when they exit the airport, and will exit on a new roadway.

The detour will take drivers between the new SLC parking garage and central terminal.

The detour will allow crews to build two helixes, which drivers will use to exit the new airport parking garage.

"The number one thing everyone needs to remember is to slow down," Williams said. "Pay attention to where you are because you’ll have to learn the new route. It will be easy once you learn it, but the first time it’s always an experience."

For the first couple of days, crews will be out pointing drivers in the right direction.

Here's a link to a map that shows the changes that will go into effect on Friday, August 16.