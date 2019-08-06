‘People were in a full-on panic’: Valley Fair Mall closes after false alarm of shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A false alarm of shots fired caused panic at Valley Fair Mall Tuesday night and caused the mall to close early, West Valley City Police said.

Multiple stores and restaurants went on lockdown after reports of shots fired, witnesses on the scene told Fox 13. WVCPD announced on Twitter that a sign fell down and made a loud bang, and no shots were fired.

"There was a performance occurring at the mall. During this performance, a sign fell making a loud noise which some feared was a gunshot. People panicked and ran into stores to hide," the department said on Twitter. "The management at Valley Fair Mall asked us to clear the mall of all patrons. Mall management has decided to close the mall for the evening. They have asked us to have people leave the mall property, parking lot included."

There were also reports of a fight at the mall, police said.

"As you can imagine, there's a heightened sense of fear right now with things that have gone on around our country," West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said. "People were in a full-on panic."

Fox 13 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.