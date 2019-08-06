Women learn how to fight back if they’re attacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Dozens of women gathered over the weekend to learn lifesaving tactics they hope they'll never have to use.

At the Women's Empowerment and Personal Defense Seminar in Sandy Saturday, women were taught how to escape situations like being pulled or grabbed from behind.

They learned practical things they can do to protect themselves and their families, such as choosing the mindset needed to survive any situation.

"The message is with the right mentality, I'll never give up," Fight Back Nation founder Dave Acosta said. "You can always fight back you can probably do more preventative stuff but you can have that mentality I'm going to fight and survive."

The women also heard from a survivor of abuse who shared ways to reclaim their self worth if they've been or currently are a victim.

For more information, here's a link to the YIN Wellness Institute.