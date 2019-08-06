Tuesday is DABC Parent’s Empowered Day at Hogle Zoo; Get $5 off and help your kids avoid underage drinking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- FOX 13 has teamed up with Parents Empowered for their annual DABC Parent’s Empowered Zoo Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Tuesday August 6.

Research shows that parents are still the number one influence in their children's lives, and that is especially important when it comes to helping them make the right decisions.

One of those decisions is to not drink alcohol at a young age and there will be a lot of displays and experts on hand to help parents have those important conversations with their children.

Just spending time together is one of the best ways to deter underage drinking.

Parent’s Empowered is offering $5 off the regular adult admission to the zoo to encourage families to attend today's events.

There's a limit of two discount tickets, and here's a link to the site where you can print your coupons.

