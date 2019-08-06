St. George man to take plea deal in wife’s murder aboard cruise ship, lawyer says

A St. George man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship near Alaska intends to take a plea deal, his attorney said in a court filing.

Kenneth Manzanares plans to change his plea, his attorney, Rich Curtner, wrote in a filing in federal court in Alaska and obtained by FOX 13.

“The parties are in the process of finalizing the details of a plea, and request a change of plea date in early November at a time convenient to the Court,” he wrote.

Federal prosecutors recently asked for upcoming court deadlines to be stricken, hinting that a plea deal was in the works.

Manzanares is accused of killing his wife, Kristy, aboard the “Emerald Princess” in 2017. She had been beaten to death inside her cabin, prosecutors said. FBI agents wrote in affidavits that witnesses had reported seeing blood in the room and Kristy Manzanares had a severe head wound. Kenneth Manzanares reportedly said “she would not stop laughing at me,” authorities alleged in filings. Passengers aboard the ship had reported hearing the couple fighting.

Kenneth Manzanares is facing federal charges because her death took place on the open sea. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska has said it would not seek the death penalty against him, if he were to be convicted.