Salt Lake Tribune: Jon Huntsman resigns as U.S. Ambassador to Russia; will possibly run for Utah Governor

SALT LAKE CITY – Jon Huntsman is resigning his post as U.S. Ambassador to Russia and will return to Utah for a possible run for Governor, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday morning.

Huntsman sent President Donald Trump a resignation letter Tuesday morning and is planning to move back to the Beehive State in October, the Tribune reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.

