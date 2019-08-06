RSL coach facing fines, suspensions, anger management after alleged homophobic slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — After Real Salt Lake lost to Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal July 24, head coach Mike Petke confronted referee John Pitti and his assistants.

He received a red card, then allegedly shouted a Spanish-language homophobic slur at the Panamanian referee, according to several media outlets.

RSL supported and agreed with the punishment handed down by the league — a three-game suspension and $25,000 fine — and they also suspended him for two weeks without pay and required him to attend anger management courses.