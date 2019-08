Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has turned in his resignation to President Donald Trump.

Our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune broke the story that has led to speculation about the former Governor and Presidential candidate’s plans.

In the story above, we talk with the Tribune’s Washington Bureau Chief, Thomas Burr and the Executive Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, Jason Perry.