How you can get a free root beer float today at A&W

Posted 2:31 pm, August 6, 2019, by

Scott Brown with A&W stopped by to give us a heads up about National Root Beer Float Day!

A&W Restaurants have served more Root Beer Floats than anyone, so this is a great day and a great way to thank their guests.  Whether you've got a car full of kids or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up at work, drop by and enjoy a Root Beer Float - on them!

You can get one free small float per person from 2-8pm on August 6, 2019 while supplies last.

They are suggesting a donation to DAV, a charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans each year.  You can donate cash in the restaurant or by giving online at: rootbeerfloatday.com.

Go to: awrestaurants.com - and type in your zip code to find the closest location to you.

 

