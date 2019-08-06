Easily personalize your kids’ school stuff with this trick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Monica Alters stopped by to share the following with us:

"Each year our school sends out emails about all the lost and found items at school. Many times kids have the same backpack, coat, lunchbox or water bottle. So, before you head back to school, make personalized labels which will help your kids find them if they get lost."

"My kids love choosing their own designs to make it special for them. I've used a Sharpie in the past and it usually bleeds or fades so much, that by the end of the year you can't see it anymore. So I'm showing you a demo of a new product I have been using called Infusible Ink to make a custom, back-to-school tote."

Find more from Monica at sookeedesigns.com.