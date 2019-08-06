Big Budah and Parents Empowered at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah was up at Utah's Hogle Zoo for Parents Empowered Day on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there is face-painting, games, and great opportunities for parents to spend time with their kids!

For tickets and more information about Utah's Hogle Zoo visit www.hoglezoo.org.

To learn more about Parents Empowered and what you can do to help prevent your kid from underage drinking visit www.parentsempowered.org.

People can also get the discount coupon by visiting fox13now.com/zoo. They can print it and take it to the Zoo that day, or show it on their phones.

MORE ABOUT THE CAUSE

Underage drinking can impair a child's brain development. Research shows that underage drinking can hinder proper brain development, causing harm to areas of the brain that control decision-making, memory, learning ability and impulse control.

In a recent survey, Utah kids reported that parental disapproval is the number one reason they choose not to drink. There are three things parents can do to help their kids stay alcohol-free: bonding, boundaries and monitoring.

Exercise boundaries by setting clear rules about not drinking underage and monitor your kids and know their day-to-day world. Remember to check in with your kids from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., during peak drinking times, when they are often unsupervised.

Learn more by visiting parentsempowered.org.