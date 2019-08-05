You’re invited to a festival of Indian food, culture and entertainment

The Indian Food Fair is coming to Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 10, 2019  It runs 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This is a unique festival that highlights mouth-watering food from top Indian restaurants in Utah, live entertainment, henna art, Indian jewelry & colorful ethnic clothing.

We talked with Vijay Sakpal, one of the organizers and sponsors along with Jaswandi Sakpal, a committee member who say this year's theme is “Essence of India”.

We also got a performance from one of the dance groups taking part.

For more information please visit: indianfoodfairs.com.

