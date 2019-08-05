The 10 Deadliest Mass Shootings in U.S. History
The shooting in El Paso, Texas was the 8th deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Here is a list of the ten deadliest single-day mass shootings since 1949.
If the shooter was killed or died by suicide during the incident, that death is not included in the total.
- LAS VEGAS: Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. October 2, 2017: 58 killed, 527 injured.
- ORLANDO: Pulse Nightclub. June 12, 2016. 49 killed and more than 50 injured.
- VIRGINIA TECH: Blacksburg, Va. April 16, 2007. 32 killed and 17 injured on campus.
- SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY: Newtown, Conn., December 14, 2012. 26 killed.
- SUTHERLAND SPRINGS: First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas. November 5, 2017. 26 killed.
- KILLEEN, TEXAS: Luby’s Cafeteria. October 16, 1991. 23 killed.
- SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA: McDonald’s. July 18, 1984. 21 killed.
- EL PASO WALMART: El Paso, Texas. August 3, 2019. At least 20 killed. 26 injured.
- MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL: Parkland, Fla. February 14, 2018. 17 killed.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS TOWER: Austin, Texas, August 1, 1966. 16 killed. 30 wounded.