Snack your way to Summer hydration with these lush fruits and veggies

Trish Brimhall RDN, CD, CLE shared the following info with us today:

We hear a lot about staying well hydrated by drinking plenty of water. But did you know that about 1/5 of our daily water intake comes from solid food? Fruits and veggies are the main contributors of this food hydration and that is just another reason to bring on the produce.

• Cucumbers are 96.7% water and top the charts when it comes to staying hydrated without drinking.

• Iceberg lettuce, celery, radishes and tomatoes all have close to 95% water. So that summer salad doesn't just add great vitamins, it helps keep your hydration up.

• Green peppers, cauliflower, watermelon, spinach, strawberries, broccoli, baby carrots and grapefruit all contain more than 90% water. So pretty much any fruit or veggie you choose adds to your water intake.

Here are 4 tips to help incorporate that hydrating produce throughout your day:

1. Half your plate. Make half of your plate plants - even if you have no plate. Making the habit that every time you eat, a plant goes in your mouth not only keeps your fiber, vitamins and minerals high, but keep your hydration up.

2. Start at breakfast. Starting early in the day makes it easier to maintain the fruit and veggie momentum. Whether you`re putting avocado on your toast (avocados are 70% water), mixing in more veggies or salsa in your eggs, or simply grabbing a banana (75% water) to go with that granola bar, start adding more produce in at breakfast to help keep your plant intake on track.

3. Keep veggies handy and visible. Best intentions sometimes go south in the produce drawer, or bottom of the fridge when it comes to eating more fruits and veggies. If you plan in 15 minutes of produce prep when you get home from the store, you can get that pineapple washed, cut and divided into containers to grab for a delicious snack any time. Even simply putting together some handy bags, or reusable containers of a few veggies that you can grab for your lunch or have handy to toss together that night`s stir fry or side salad mean that the hydration power of that produce improves your health instead of liquifying in the bottom of the fridge a week later.

4. Shop farmer`s markets, shop local and in season. That along is more motivating to enjoy hydrating produce than simply buying a hard tomato that tastes like cardboard.

So, for those of you that struggle with drinking water, consider upping your hydration and your nutrition with more produce on your plate.

Find more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.