SLC Police: One suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police responded to a hang-up 911 call at about 7 p.m. at Park Place Apartments, 350 E. 700 South, Sgt. Keith Horrocks told reporters.

Two officers were involved in the incident and at least one fired shots, Horrocks said, and one suspect died. Police could not give further details on what happened leading up to the shooting.

Police administered life-saving measures, which medical personnel continued upon arrival. The suspect was then pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt, police told Fox 13 earlier.

Very limited information was available; West Valley City Police will investigate the incident, and SLCPD will release body camera footage within 10 days as per its policy, Horrocks said.

Witnesses told Fox 13 they heard multiple shots fired in quick succession and saw a man lying in the parking lot with emergency responders administering CPR.