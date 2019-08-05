How aerial arts helps others want to survive & thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darla Day got her training with a circus family under a big white tent. It was there she found what she was born to do.

She started 90&9, a program that addresses hard issues through large-scale shows and inspires audiences to reach out and help others.

They believe that music, dance and other forms of art affect emotions. They create experiences that make people want to live long, healthy lives.

90&9 also provides youth with opportunities to learn circus arts, dance and music to improve mental, physical and emotional health through workshops and school assemblies.