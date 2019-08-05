× Crews respond to fire at business in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a business in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire tweeted around 7:10 a.m. they are working an incident near 1725 North Chicago Street.

A photo from the scene shows heavy smoke and several emergency units on scene. The fire appears to be at Premium Auto Parts, Inc.

Firefighters said they have an initial knockdown on the fire as of about 7:27 a.m., and they state the roof has partially collapsed.

There are no injuries so far.

No further details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.